Iran Covid: 18 deaths over 24 hours

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed Covid had killed 18 people in the country in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also recorded 1421 new cases including 194 hospitalizations.

Over the 24 hours, 18 Iranian provinces registered no Covid fatality, while ten others saw only one dead each.

Meanwhile, the number of triple-vaxxed people crossed the 12 million mark while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered to citizens hit 125,560,035.

The vaccination campaign has resulted in a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections.

Meanwhile, Iran has so far been shielded from Covid’s new strain dubbed Omicron, which has also overwhelmed the healthcare sector in many European countries and the US.

But authorities in the Islamic Republic are warning of a surge in the number of Omicron cases in the country.

So far around 1,000 people have contracted Omicron throughout Iran.