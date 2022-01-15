Saturday, January 15, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

Iran Covid: 18 deaths over 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The number of Covid deaths in Iran has hit its lowest level since the pandemic spilled over into the country from abroad some two years ago.

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed Covid had killed 18 people in the country in the past 24 hours. 

The Health Ministry also recorded 1421 new cases including 194 hospitalizations. 

Over the 24 hours, 18 Iranian provinces registered no Covid fatality, while ten others saw only one dead each. 

Meanwhile, the number of triple-vaxxed people crossed the 12 million mark while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered to citizens hit 125,560,035. 

The vaccination campaign has resulted in a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections. 

Meanwhile, Iran has so far been shielded from Covid’s new strain dubbed Omicron, which has also overwhelmed the healthcare sector in many European countries and the US. 

But authorities in the Islamic Republic are warning of a surge in the number of Omicron cases in the country. 

So far around 1,000 people have contracted Omicron throughout Iran.

Previous article‘Iran, Saudi Arabia preparing to reopen embassies’
Next articleOil minister promises good news on Iran-Russia energy cooperation

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks