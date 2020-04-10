Over 35,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran: Official

Speaking in his Friday briefing, Jahanpour confirmed 1,972 new cases of infection, increasing the total number to 68,192.

122 have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,232, he added.

3,969 patients are currently in severe conditions of the disease, according to the spokesman.

He also noted that 242,568 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.

After 11 consecutive days of drop in the number of new infections and five consecutive days of drop in the number of new fatalities, the figures released today show an increase in both numbers.

However, officials are hopeful that the virus would be contained by mid-May across the country.