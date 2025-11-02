Iran confirms receiving messages on possible resumption of talks with US

Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “has received messages for the resumption of talks” with Washington, adding that it would elaborate on their content “at an appropriate time.”

Her remarks followed reports by the Iraqi outlet Baghdad Al-Youm, which claimed that Washington had sent a message to Tehran via Oman expressing readiness to restart nuclear negotiations that have been stalled.

The report further alleged that the message conveyed the intention of US President Donald Trump to pursue a new agreement with Iran.

However, senior Iranian lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the moves to resume talks were “psychological operations.”

He said, “Whenever we have negotiated with the Americans, directly or indirectly, they have failed to honor their commitments.”

Kowsari cited historical examples of US noncompliance, including the unfulfilled promise to release Iran’s frozen assets following the 1979 takeover of US embassy in Tehran.

Iranian officials have not confirmed any ongoing or scheduled negotiations but maintain that messages between parties are routinely exchanged through diplomatic intermediaries such as Oman.