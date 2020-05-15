Iran Confirms over 2,100 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,102 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 116,635.

Speaking in his Friday briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 48 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,902.

He said 91,836 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,727 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 658,604 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.