Iran Confirms over 1,200 New COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 1,223 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 98,647.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday 74 people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,277.

He said 79,397 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

According to the spokesman, 2,676 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far 508,288 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, he added.