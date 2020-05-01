Iran Confirms over 1,000 New COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 1,006 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of infections to 95,646.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday 63 people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,091.

So far, he added, 76,318 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

According to the spokesman 2,899 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

He also noted that so far 475,023 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.