Iran Confirms Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Infections

Health Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Thursday that 90 people have died in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of fatalities to 5,481.

64,843 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he added.

However, the spokesman noted, 3,105 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

Jahanpour said 389,507 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the country since the beginning of the outbreak.