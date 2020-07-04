Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,449 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 237,878.

Iran Confirms 2,449 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 148 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 11,408.

She said 198,949 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

According to Lari, 3,136 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease.

The spokeswoman said 1,769,520 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Kermanshah, Hormozgan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, and Ilam provinces are considered as red zones, she added.