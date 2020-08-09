Iran Confirms 2020 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has reported 2,020 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 326,712.

In her Sunday press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari said 163 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,427.

The spokeswoman said 284,371 patients have so far recovered from the disease, or been discharged from hospital.

4,022 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,686,498 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.