Iran Confirms 1,485 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 1,485 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 103,135.

Speaking in his Thursday briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 68 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,486.

He said 82,744 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,728 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 544,792 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.