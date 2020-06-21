Iran Confirms 116 New Coronavirus Deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 116 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 9,623.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,368 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 205,952.

According to the spokeswoman, 163,591 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,887 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,422,407 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as red zones.