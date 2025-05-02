Iran condemns US for escalating sanctions, questions commitment to diplomacy amid nuclear talks

The statement comes after three rounds of indirect talks, with Iran insisting on its right to peaceful nuclear energy and demanding an end to punitive sanctions.

The statement reads:

“Following a letter from the US president to the esteemed Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the expression of readiness to pursue a diplomatic path to resolve the unnecessary and fabricated crisis over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the Islamic Republic of Iran entered into indirect talks with Washington with good will backed by national strength and confidence.

Over the course of three rounds of negotiations, the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on a clear framework rooted in Tehran’s principled approaches under international law regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the lifting of oppressive sanctions, have outlined the rightful views and demands of the Iranian people and have diligently tried to achieve a fair, reasonable and lasting agreement.

While reaffirming its commitment to the path of diplomacy and declaring readiness to continue the talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects any approaches based on threats and pressure, which are all in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and are designed to harm Iran’s national interests and violate the human rights of its citizens. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic strongly condemns the continuation of illegal sanctions and pressure on the country’s trade and economic partners, viewing it as further evidence justifying the Iranian nation’s deep mistrust and skepticism regarding the seriousness of the US about pursuing diplomacy.

The continuation of these unlawful actions will in no way alter Iran’s logical and legitimate policies that are in line with international law. Undoubtedly, repeating ineffective and failed methods will yield nothing but a repetition of the same costly failures of the past.”