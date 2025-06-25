Iran condemns NATO head’s admiration for US assault

“It is disgraceful, despicable and irresponsible for NATO’s SG to congratulate a ‘truly extraordinary’ criminal act of aggression against a sovereign State,” Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

“Who endorses an injustice lacks integrity,” the spokesman said.

“Who supports a crime is regarded as complicit,” he stated.

His reaction came after the US president on Tuesday posted a screenshot of a message from Rutte in which the NATO secretary general congratulates Trump for his “truly extraordinary” action in Iran and for getting his NATO allies in Europe to “pay in a BIG way” on defense.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps targeted the United States’ Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar with a powerful missile attack on Monday evening in retaliation for Washington’s strikes on the three Iranian nuclear sites.