Iran condemns assassination attempt on Japan’s Abe

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has lost great leaders to terrorists, we are following the news on the assassination of the former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, closely and with concern.”

The Iranian Embassy in Japan also condemned the shooting in a tweet, saying, “We condemn the cowardly assassination of Shinzo Abe. We pray that God will grant him health and speedy recovery.”

Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was making a speech for the parliamentary election when a man opened fired at him from behind. Abe was airlifted to the hospital in a grave condition of cardiac arrest.

Police said a 41-year-old suspect who was armed with an apparently homemade gun had been arrested.