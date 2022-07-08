Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran condemns assassination attempt on Japan’s Abe

By IFP Editorial Staff
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. He has been rushed to hospital after apparently being shot while giving a speech.

Iran has condemned an assassination attempt on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in a shooting on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has lost great leaders to terrorists, we are following the news on the assassination of the former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, closely and with concern.”

The Iranian Embassy in Japan also condemned the shooting in a tweet, saying, “We condemn the cowardly assassination of Shinzo Abe. We pray that God will grant him health and speedy recovery.”

Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was making a speech for the parliamentary election when a man opened fired at him from behind. Abe was airlifted to the hospital in a grave condition of cardiac arrest.

Police said a 41-year-old suspect who was armed with an apparently homemade gun had been arrested.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks