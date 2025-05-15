IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran reaffirms commitment to talks despite US contradictions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said Tehran will continue indirect negotiations with the US as long as it sees a path to secure national interests, despite “a difficult and inconsistent process.”

Speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Wednesday, Baqaei criticized recent US statements and actions as “contradictory,” citing ongoing sanctions alongside calls for dialogue.
He said such behavior reflects neither seriousness nor goodwill from Washington.

Baqaei noted that no time or venue has been set for the fifth round of indirect talks and warned that the US’s dual approach – pressure and negotiation – complicates progress.

Responding to remarks made by US President Donald Trump at a Saudi-US investment summit on Tuesday in Riyadh, Baqaei accused American officials of trying to incite regional division with “baseless claims” about Iran’s role in instability.

He reaffirmed Iran’s key conditions for any agreement are preserving its peaceful nuclear achievements and securing the full removal of unjust sanctions.

He stressed that Iran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will not compromise on its red lines.

