IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s club Tractor fans set Guinness World Record for longest applause

By IFP Editorial Staff

Fans of Iranian football club Tractor S.C. have officially set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous applause by spectators.

During a championship celebration held at Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium in Tabriz on Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of passionate supporters cheered non-stop for 15 minutes.

A Guinness World Records representative was present at the event and confirmed the achievement, officially registering the record in the name of Tractor fans.

The stadium was decked out for the occasion, including the display of a massive Iranian flag stretching several hundred meters.

The celebration followed Tractor’s recent championship win and drew a record turnout of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

However, the event was cut short after some spectators entered the pitch, leading to the early termination of the ceremony. Despite the disruption, the achievement marked a historic moment for the club and its supporters.

Tractor’s management shared a celebratory video on the club’s official platforms, highlighting key moments of the event and the fans’ passionate support.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks