Iran’s club Tractor fans set Guinness World Record for longest applause

During a championship celebration held at Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium in Tabriz on Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of passionate supporters cheered non-stop for 15 minutes.

A Guinness World Records representative was present at the event and confirmed the achievement, officially registering the record in the name of Tractor fans.

The stadium was decked out for the occasion, including the display of a massive Iranian flag stretching several hundred meters.

The celebration followed Tractor’s recent championship win and drew a record turnout of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

However, the event was cut short after some spectators entered the pitch, leading to the early termination of the ceremony. Despite the disruption, the achievement marked a historic moment for the club and its supporters.

Tractor’s management shared a celebratory video on the club’s official platforms, highlighting key moments of the event and the fans’ passionate support.