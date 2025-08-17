Sunday, August 17, 2025
Iran clinches bronze at FIBA Asia Cup 2025

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s national basketball team defeated New Zealand in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Asia Cup, securing the bronze medal.

The match took place on Sunday, August 17, in Saudi Arabia, where the Iranian squad under head coach Vassilis Manolopoulos triumphed by six points. Iran prevailed 79–73, with quarter scores of 28–20, 19–13, 19–21, and 13–19.

This marks Iran’s sixth medal in Asia Cup history, adding to three golds (2007, 2009, 2013), one silver (2017), and one bronze (2015). The team had previously finished fifth in the 2022 edition.

Iran advanced directly to the quarterfinals after winning all its group-stage matches against Guam, Japan, and Syria. The team then overcame Chinese Taipei before falling to Australia in the semifinals, which sent them into the bronze medal clash.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

