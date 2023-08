Ali Salajegheh said the transmission pipeline linking Iran’s Kharg island to the mainland port of Genaveh was shut off for repairs after the oil leak was detected on Sunday.

Diving teams have been dispatched to prevent oil leakage on the seabed from the pipelines and two vessels had been sent to Kharg and Genaveh’s coasts to help with the clean-up.

Over the past years, erosion of oil pipelines has caused widespread environmental pollution in the region.