Iran Calls on Tunisian Parties to Show Self-Restraint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran is closely monitoring the ongoing developments and events unfolding in Tunisia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh called on all parties to show self-restraint and maintain their empathy, and underlined the significance of dialogue among all Tunisian groups and institutions in order to end the current tension and realise the causes of the revolutionary people of Tunisia.

The Iranian spokesman said Tehran stands with Tunis while the country gets through this juncture.

He also highlighted the necessity of the establishment of stability in political and security fields in the country.

Khatibzadeh finally expressed hope that Tunisia will get through this critical juncture through dialogue as soon as possible.