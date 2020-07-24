Iran Calls Harassment of Its Civilian Plane ‘Violation of Int’l Law’

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneidi says the US jet fighters’ harassment of an Iranian passenger plane over the Syrian airspace was a violation of the international law, and can be legally pursued at international tribunals.

“Harassment of a civilian airplane is a violation of the principles of the international law, and can be legally pursued at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council and the International Court of Justice,” Joneidi said on Friday.

She said the behaviour of US jet fighters towards the Mahan Air Flight 1152 was harassment of a passenger plane in a third country’s territory, which is a blatant violation of aviation safety and a breach of the freedom of the air for civilian flights.

Joneidi said the move contradicts the Article 3 and Article 44 of the 1947 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) as well as the 1971 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation (known as Montreal Convention).

The explanations provided so far have not been convincing or justifiable, she said, adding that the US government is held accountable for its jet fighters’ behaviour towards the Iranian flight.