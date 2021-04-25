Iran Calls for End to Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has condemned the Zionist regime and Israeli settlers’ atrocities against residents of al-Quds, calling for an immediate end to their savage acts.

“Stop crimes against Palestinian people and residents of al-Quds,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday night.

He praised resistance by Palestinians, especially the residents and youths in al-Quds, against criminal Zionists, urging the international community to take action to halt the Israeli regime’s anti-human rights moves against defenceless Palestinians and Israel’s aggression against holy sites in al-Quds.

Khatibzadeh touched upon Israel’s continued occupation and crimes against Palestinian people, and emphasised the necessity of supporting the resistance front until Palestine is liberated.

“The Palestinian land belongs to Palestinian people, and the Israeli regime is a usurper and occupying regime, and the only way to settle the Palestinian crisis is to hold a referendum among the real residents of Palestinian territories.