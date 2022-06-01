Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Iran busts fuel smuggling cell in Hormozgan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Security Forces

The Iranian judiciary officials in the southern Province of Hormozgan say they have arrested three fuel smuggler leaders in the area.

Local judiciary chief Mojtaba Ghahramani says they were arrested in a sting operation by Hormozgan marine guards after three months of intelligence gathering.

Ghahramani says seven other smuggler leaders have also been identified and are on the judiciary’s wanted list.

He said the smugglers used a network of international organized crime to smuggle over two million liters of fuel out of the country on a daily basis.

The official added that dozens of lounges and luxury cars as well as seven residential houses belonging to the group have been confiscated.

He said the judiciary has also blocked 71 bank accounts used by the group and has seized millions of dollars of their assets.

