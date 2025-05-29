Iran ready for broader cooperation if nuclear rights recognized, says President Pezeshkian

In an interview with Oman TV on Wednesday during his official visit to Muscat, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons and remains committed to peaceful nuclear energy.

The president underscored Iran’s position, stating that no nation can be deprived of its legitimate right to science and technology.

He also praised Oman’s mediation efforts in the Iran-US nuclear talks, acknowledging the pivotal role of Sultan Haitham and Omani diplomacy.

Touching on regional ties, Pezeshkian said Iran and Oman enjoy strong political relations and share common views on key issues, including the Palestinian cause.

On economic cooperation, he noted challenges due to sanctions but affirmed both sides aim to boost bilateral trade beyond $10-20 billion.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to peace and cooperation with Islamic and neighboring states, while calling on regional youth to pursue knowledge to shape a stronger future.

Denouncing the Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza, he called on Islamic nations to unite in defense of the Palestinian people.