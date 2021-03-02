Iran Berates US for Turning Blind Eye to Israeli Nukes

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has fulminated against the West, including the United States, for sealing their lips in the face of Israeli nuclear arms.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Israel keeps expanding its nuclear arsenal with impuity.

“Unfortunately, it is the West and the United States that have turned a blind eye to dozens and probably hundreds of atomic bombs which are stockpiled in the occupied territories and whose numbers increase day by day and are in the possession of the Israeli regime which has the blood of people in the region on its hands,” said the spokesman in a press conference on Monday.

He said this comes as “there has never been any room for nuclear weapons in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s doctrine.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh slammed the Israeli regime for playing “blame games” by accusing Tehran of attacking an Israeli-owned vessel in Sea of Oman.

“The [Israeli] regime occupying Quds is the source of all insecurity and instability, and these blame games follow a clear pattern,” he said.

“The Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are integral parts of our security domain, and we will not allow them to spread fear with such words and comments,” he explained, categorically denying Iran’s role in the attack.

“The prime minister of the Israeli regime has a pathological mental obsession with Iran. Of course, they think the extremely deplorable situation in the occupied territories which is at its nadir could be justified by these blame games,” he noted.

“Of course, the Israeli regime’s pathological mental obsession with Iran is nothing new. However, all these indicate utter chaos in the occupied territories, which is the fallout from adventuristic behaviour both inside and outside the occupied territories,” he said.

“The Israeli regime is a regime which is the root cause of much of the problems and much of the insecurity in the West Asia region. Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors developments,” he stressed.

“These blame games will only serve the interests of the corrupt prime minister of the Israeli regime. The Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued its polices based on its own interests and doctrine,” he said.

“Israel has also started other suspicious activities in our region which we are closely monitoring. The Israeli regime knows well that we have always given a firm and precise response in the domain of our national security,” Khatibzadeh added.