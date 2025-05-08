Iran eliminated from beach soccer world cup after 4–3 defeat to Belarus

The match, held in Seychelles, saw the Iranians fall short in a tightly contested game, ending their hopes of advancing further in the tournament.

This early exit comes as a disappointment for the team, which had previously been tipped as one of the tournament’s stronger contenders.

Speculation had circulated in local media suggesting that Iran’s earlier group-stage loss to Portugal may have been strategic, aimed at securing an easier path in the knockout rounds—a tactic that ultimately did not pay off.

With this defeat, Iran leaves the competition without delivering any major surprises or fulfilling expectations of being a tournament dark horse.