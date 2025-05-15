IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s Ayat Sharifi crowned strongest man of Asia at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian super-heavyweight lifter Ayat Sharifi claimed the title of “Strongest Man in Asia” after winning two gold medals and one silver at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, China.

Sharifi secured silver in the snatch with a lift of 195kg, following successful attempts at 185kg and 191kg. He then dominated the clean and jerk event, lifting 227kg for gold. Although he managed 235kg in his second attempt, the jury ruled it invalid, and he withdrew from his third lift. His combined total of 422kg earned him the overall gold medal.

Iran concluded the tournament with eight medals: five gold, two silver, and one bronze, placing second in the medal standings behind host nation China.

Other Iranian medalists included Ali Alipour, who claimed two golds and one silver in the 96kg category, and Alireza Moeini, who earned a gold in snatch and a bronze overall.

Sharifi’s performance capped off a strong showing for Iran, reaffirming the country’s status as a weightlifting powerhouse in the region.

