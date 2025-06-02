Iran Athletics Federation issues apology after reported sexual misconduct arrests in South Korea

According to the Korea Daily, South Korean police arrested two athletes and their coach, all reportedly in their 30s, following a complaint by a 20-year-old Korean woman.

The incident was said to have occurred around 7 a.m. on Sunday, with local authorities responding promptly to the report.

The Iran Athletics Federation emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway and vowed to take appropriate action.

“We express our deep regret and sincere apology for this incident,” the statement read. “The matter has been under careful review since the moment we were informed.”

The federation reaffirmed its commitment to ethical conduct, stating that any behavior outside accepted moral and disciplinary standards is condemned and will be dealt with in accordance with established regulations.