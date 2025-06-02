IFP ExclusiveSport

Iran Athletics Federation issues apology after reported sexual misconduct arrests in South Korea

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iran Athletics Federation has issued a statement expressing regret and apologizing after South Korean media reported the arrest of two Iranian athletes and a coach on allegations of sexual harassment during the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

According to the Korea Daily, South Korean police arrested two athletes and their coach, all reportedly in their 30s, following a complaint by a 20-year-old Korean woman.

The incident was said to have occurred around 7 a.m. on Sunday, with local authorities responding promptly to the report.

The Iran Athletics Federation emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway and vowed to take appropriate action.

“We express our deep regret and sincere apology for this incident,” the statement read. “The matter has been under careful review since the moment we were informed.”

The federation reaffirmed its commitment to ethical conduct, stating that any behavior outside accepted moral and disciplinary standards is condemned and will be dealt with in accordance with established regulations.

