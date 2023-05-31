Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Iran deputy culture minister slams arrests of Hafezieh officials over viral proposal video

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hafezieh

The Iranian deputy minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts criticizes the arrests of two cultural officials in Shiraz after a video went viral of a young man proposing to a woman without mandatory hijab near the tomb of the 14th century poet Hafez.

The video surfaced on social media on May 30, showing a young man getting down on his knees, in a Western style, and asking for a young lady’s hand in marriage.

The woman, who is not observing hijab rules, accepts the proposal and embraces the suitor.

In the aftermath of the viral clip, a court in Shiraz issued arrest warrants for the director general of Fars Province and the manager of the Hafezieh historical complex.

The governor of Fars Province also attacked those in charge of the complex, promising “legal consequences” for those who “attempt to promote disobedience and corruption in an organized manner.”

Reacting to the developments, Ali Darabi, Iranian deputy minister of cultural heritage and tourism, expressed “surprise and regret” over the Shiraz court’s move and the governor’s bitter remarks.

“Those who violated the rules and regulations of entering historical complexes, which include the observance of hijab, have committed an inappropriate and norm-breaking action,” said Darabi, adding, however, that arresting managers was not a proper response.

“These positions, behavior and actions will have no result except spreading hatred and enmity and driving people apart from one another,” he said.

