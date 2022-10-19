Iran denies sending arms to Russia, says ready for talks with Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday night that such baseless claims are made based on false information and spiteful assumptions.

Kanaani added these claims are part of the targeted and political propaganda campaign waged by media of some countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that Iran is ready for talks with Ukraine to dispel such allegations.

Kanaani pointed to Iran’s “active neutrality” in the Ukraine war.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has opposed the continuation of the war from the beginning of the conflict, stressing the need for the cessation of hostilities and finding a negotiated settlement of disputes.

The foreign ministry spokesman underlined that in that vein, the Iranian foreign minister has held numerous meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Kanaani underscored the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the need to respect the basic principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries including Ukraine based on the UN Charter and international law.

Some Western media reports, citing US and European officials, say Iran has supplied Russia with drones and surface-to-surface missiles for use in the Ukraine war.