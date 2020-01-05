Iran Announces Final Step in Reducing JCPOA Commitments

According to a statement released on Sunday, the Islamic Republic of Iran would no more observe any limitations in the operational spheres under the JCPOA, namely in the uranium enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, the volume of enriched materials, and research and development.

For the fifth step in reducing its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran abandons the last key point of the operational restrictions under the JCPOA, namely the “limitation on the number of the centrifuge machines”. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program will be no more subject to any restrictions in the operational sphere (including the enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, the volume of enriched materials, and research and development), and from now on, Iran’s nuclear program will go on only according to its technical needs. Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency like the past. In case the sanctions are lifted and Iran enjoys the benefits of the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be ready to return to its JCPOA commitments. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is obliged to take the necessary measures and make the necessary arrangements in this regard in coordination with the President.

