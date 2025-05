In the snatch, Alireza Moeini lifted 180kg to take gold, while Alipour followed with 174kg, securing silver in that segment.

The decisive moment came in the clean and jerk, where the 22-year-old Alipour lifted 216kg, bringing his total to 390kg and earning him the Asian title in the overall standings.

Moeini lifted 203kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with a total of 383kg and capturing the bronze medal in the overall classification.