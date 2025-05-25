Iran’s Afsaneh Hessamifard one step away from mountaineering history

With just one summit remaining, she stands on the verge of making history as the first Iranian woman to conquer all 14 of these formidable mountains.

Dr. Hessamifard, a physician and accomplished mountaineer, reached the summit on Saturday, bringing her one step closer to joining the elite club of “8,000ers” – a term reserved for climbers who have scaled all 14 of the highest peaks on Earth.

Her climbing record includes Everest, K2, Lhotse, Broad Peak, Annapurna, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II, Makalu, Manaslu, Shishapangma, Dhaulagiri, and now Kangchenjunga. Only Mount Cho Oyu (8,188 meters) remains.

In Iran, only one climber – Azim Gheichisaz – has previously completed all 14 summits, doing so in the men’s category.