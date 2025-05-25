IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s Afsaneh Hessamifard one step away from mountaineering history

By IFP Editorial Staff

Afsaneh Hessamifard, an Iranian doctor and accomplished mountaineer, has successfully summited Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak at 8,586 meters, marking her 13th ascent of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.

With just one summit remaining, she stands on the verge of making history as the first Iranian woman to conquer all 14 of these formidable mountains.

Dr. Hessamifard, a physician and accomplished mountaineer, reached the summit on Saturday, bringing her one step closer to joining the elite club of “8,000ers” – a term reserved for climbers who have scaled all 14 of the highest peaks on Earth.

Her climbing record includes Everest, K2, Lhotse, Broad Peak, Annapurna, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II, Makalu, Manaslu, Shishapangma, Dhaulagiri, and now Kangchenjunga. Only Mount Cho Oyu (8,188 meters) remains.

In Iran, only one climber – Azim Gheichisaz – has previously completed all 14 summits, doing so in the men’s category.

