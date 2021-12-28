Iran administers 619k more Covid-19 shots

The Iranian Health Ministry figures released on Tuesday show that over 51,547,000 people have been fully vaccinated and over 6,750,000 have received their booster shots.

Iran also reported 40 more fatalities from the respiratory disease a day after it registered 34 deaths which was the lowest number in 580 days.

According to official figures 131,474 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the outbreak began in the country in early 2020.

Iran has managed to contain the outbreak in recent weeks after it intensified its national vaccination campaign.