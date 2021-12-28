Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran administers 619k more Covid-19 shots

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran has administered over 619,000 coronavirus vaccine doses over the past 24 hours taking the total number of inoculations to more than 117,960,000.

The Iranian Health Ministry figures released on Tuesday show that over 51,547,000 people have been fully vaccinated and over 6,750,000 have received their booster shots.

Iran also reported 40 more fatalities from the respiratory disease a day after it registered 34 deaths which was the lowest number in 580 days.

According to official figures 131,474 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the outbreak began in the country in early 2020.

Iran has managed to contain the outbreak in recent weeks after it intensified its national vaccination campaign.

Previous articlePutin says concerned about insecurity along Afghan-Tajik border
Next articleIran, P4+1 begin expert talks over sanctions removal

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks