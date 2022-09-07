Iran records 37 daily deaths from Covid

Some 37 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,085, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

945 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 243 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry said that 7,311,837 patients out of a total of 7,536,217 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

741 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,034,043 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,423,668 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,986,468 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.