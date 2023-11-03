Friday, November 3, 2023
Intl. lawyer slams world’s inaction against Israel’s use of banned weapons in Gaza

By IFP Editorial Staff

A US-based international lawyer has criticized the global community for failing to make Israel abide by international law as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its brutal war on Gaza.

On his X account, Reza Nasri said Israel has rained down 6 tons of bombs on a Gaza refugee camp alone and that the Chemical Weapons Convention has also confirmed Israel’s use of white phosphorus against civilians in the territory.

“Why should such a regime be allowed to have a secret nuclear arms program without any oversight?” the international lawyer asked.

Nasri also said, “Where does Israel’s immunity come from?”

The death toll in Gaza from the Israeli regime’s war is reaching the 9,000-mark. Thousands of the deaths are children.

