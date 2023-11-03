Intl. lawyer slams world’s inaction against Israel’s use of banned weapons in Gaza

On his X account, Reza Nasri said Israel has rained down 6 tons of bombs on a Gaza refugee camp alone and that the Chemical Weapons Convention has also confirmed Israel’s use of white phosphorus against civilians in the territory.

“Why should such a regime be allowed to have a secret nuclear arms program without any oversight?” the international lawyer asked.

Nasri also said, “Where does Israel’s immunity come from?”

The death toll in Gaza from the Israeli regime’s war is reaching the 9,000-mark. Thousands of the deaths are children.