International Water, Electricity Exhibitions Kick Off in Tehran

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian has inaugurated the 20th edition of Iran International Water and Waste Water Exhibition (WATEX 2021) and the 16th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2021) in Tehran.

The two events were opened at Tehran’s international fairground in a ceremony attended by Ardakanian, Iraqi Trade Minister Alla Ahmed Hassan and several other foreign guests.

Some 275 Iranian and foreign companies are taking part in the WATEX 2021 and IEE 2021, which are held in compliance with health protocols.

The exhibitions will remain open until January 15, 2021, from 9 am to 5 pm only to water and electricity professionals and experts as well as industry managers and economic activists.