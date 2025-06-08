Intelligence Minister: Documents on Israel nuclear facilities in Iran’s possession

Seyed Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, stated in a televised interview regarding the details of the Islamic Republic’s intelligence strike against the Zionist regime that these documents pertain to information on the regime’s nuclear facilities and other strategic records.

According to Khatib, the possession of these strategic documents enhances Iran’s offensive strength.

Well-informed sources in the region revealed on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s intelligence apparatus had delivered one of the most significant intelligence blows in history to the Zionist regime, adding that extensive data, including nuclear-related information, had been extracted from the occupied territories.

According to a Fars News Agency correspondent, the informed sources revealed that Iran’s intelligence apparatus had successfully extracted a vast trove of strategic and sensitive information, including nuclear blueprints and facility details, from the occupied territories.

It came as recently the Zionist regime’s internal security agency (Shin Bet) and Israeli police disclosed in a statement that they had arrested Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24 years old and residents of Nesher in Northern Israel, on suspicion of security-related offenses linked to Iran.