Injured Iranian wrestler Yazdani wins silver in 2024 Olympic Games

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani won a silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games Friday night.

Yazdani suffered a hand injury at the beginning of the match and was forced to request the doctor on the mat for several times.

The injury finally cost him and he lost to Bulgarian wrestler Magomed Ramazanov 7-1 in the final.

On his way to the final, Yazdani defeated Jayden Lawrence of Australia 10-0 in his first match and then beat Greek wrestler Dauren Kurugliev 9-4 and later defeated San Marino’s Myles Amine 7-1 in semifinals.

It was Yazdani’s third medal in the Olympics. He had won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games and also bagged a silver four years later in Tokyo.

