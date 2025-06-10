Media WireSecuritySelected

Informed Sources: Documents reveal IAEA-Israel collaboration against Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Informed sources reported the discovery of confidential documents indicating that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had full coordination with Israel against Iran. The documents were obtained during a recent operation by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. 

Examination of the obtained documents reveals that Iran’s official and confidential letters to the IAEA—containing sensitive information—were channeled to the espionage agencies of the Zionist regime through covert conduits.

An informed source told a Fars News Agency reporter:
“These documents clearly show that instead of playing a neutral role, the IAEA has become an instrument serving the objectives of the Zionist regime.”

Previously, reports had also emerged about the disclosure of Iranian nuclear scientists’ names through the IAEA, which led to the assassination of several of them.

Well-informed sources in the region revealed on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s intelligence apparatus had delivered one of the most significant intelligence blows in history to the Zionist regime, adding that extensive data, including nuclear-related information, had been extracted from the occupied territories.

According to a Fars News Agency correspondent, the informed sources revealed that Iran’s intelligence apparatus had successfully extracted a vast trove of strategic and sensitive information, including nuclear blueprints and facility details, from the occupied territories.

