Report: Informed source says Iran ready to respond to Israeli aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

An informed source has told the Tasnim News Agency that the Islamic Republic is prepared to respond to the Israeli aggression against Iran that occurred on Saturday.

The source added that, as stated previously, Iran is fully ready to respond to this aggressive act.

Tasnim quoted the informed source as saying that Iran reserves the right to respond to any aggression, adding that Israel will undoubtedly receive a proportional reaction.

Iran’s Air Defense announced that the Israeli regime conducted attacks on military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan. It added that the raids were successfully intercepted and that minor damage occurred.

