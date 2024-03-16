Imam Khomeini’s grandson: Iran suffers from popular ‘dissatisfaction crisis’

In an interview with the reformist Etemad daily published on Saturday, Hassan Khomeini said, “When corruption is felt and poverty burns the people deep inside and their children want to leave the country, how can the words of a religious preacher or even a promoter of morality find a place in people’s ears and hearts?”

The political activist, who is known for his sharp criticism of the principlists, added “At least my understanding is that a large part of the society is not willing to change everything, but they are sulking.”

He added, “We have not been able to fulfill the minimum expectations demanded by the society,” adding, “there is no way other than reconciliation with the people. It means that they should take over and the government should return to the people.”

Citing a saying by Islam’s revered Prophet Muhammad that “Poverty is adjacent to disbelief (in God),” Hassan Khomeini said officials cannot push for faithfulness among the people in a poor society.

Iranians have been witnessing the value of their national currency plunge in recent years attributed to a number of internal and external factors, which has led to the deterioration of their living standards.

The popular dissatisfaction was manifested in the recently held parliamentary and Assembly of Experts polls, said to be the lowest turnout since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. This is while the officials have praised the public voter turnout.