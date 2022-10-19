IAEA chief: Iran nuclear talks in ‘stalemate’

Grossi, asked about ongoing talks to revive an Iran nuclear deal, said that the negotiations were at a “stalemate”.

He added that the IAEA lacked key information due to restriction on access to inspections in recent months.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said the sanctions removal talks have not been taken off Iran’s agenda.

Kanaani added that all efforts by the EU coordinator for the talks show that the other sides have also remained committed to the continuation of the negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman however stressed that the only problem is the contradiction between the US’s words and action.

He noted that the US on the one hand sends messages in which they express their views about ways of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, and on the other hand its behavior and statements fail to complement the process of talks.

Kanaani stated that the way has been paved technically for the revival of the JCPOA and the return of all parties to their obligations under the accord.

The spokesperson underscored whenever Washington desires, all sides can return to the deal. Kanaani however underlined that Iran will not wait for the agreement to be revived and will pursue its own foreign policy agenda.