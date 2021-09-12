IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Early Sunday, Rafael Manuel Grossi touched down at Imam Khomeini International Airport where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Grossi is in Tehran heading a delegation to hold talks with new AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami.
The visit comes ahead of the meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

The Agency has reportedly informed member states of lack of progress on two central issues regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran has already warned against any unconstructive move at meeting of the IAEA board of governors.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here