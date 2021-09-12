IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Early Sunday, Rafael Manuel Grossi touched down at Imam Khomeini International Airport where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Grossi is in Tehran heading a delegation to hold talks with new AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami.

The visit comes ahead of the meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

The Agency has reportedly informed member states of lack of progress on two central issues regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran has already warned against any unconstructive move at meeting of the IAEA board of governors.