History Shows US-Led Coalitions Nothing but Misnomers: Iran

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “History shows that the American coalitions have been nothing but misnomers, which have not only not created security so far, but have resulted in further insecurity and instability in different parts of the world.”

The spokesman also noted that the US needs to misuse the names of other countries to legitimize its unilateral measures, adding, “The US move to hide its objectives and dreams behind the names of a few other countries signifies the weakness and lack of international legitimacy.”

Mousavi further called on the regional countries to rely on their own capacities and the neighbours to ensure sustainable and inclusive security across the region.

“As the country with the longest coastline by the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Republic of Iran will vigorously keep protecting its economic and security interests, including the navigation security and safety in the body of water,” the spokesperson concluded.