Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem will ‘strengthen’ resistance: Iran’s Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian has praised tsheikh Qassem as a “bright figure” who will “strengthen” resistance against the country’s foes.

Hezbollah named the Shiite cleric as its new leader on Tuesday, more than a month after his predecessor Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Pezeshkian added that in the present context the “defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and the support of the “oppressed Palestinian nation” were “of historical importance.”

“I am confident that the presence of a bright figure with clear records like your excellency at the head of the Hezbollah group will strengthen the will in the field of resistance,” Pezeshkian said, addressing Qassem directly.