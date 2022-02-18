Hezbollah says its drone returns to Lebanon after mission over occupied Palestine

A statement by Hezbollah said the Hassan drone went 70 kilometers deep inside the airspace of occupied Palestine on a reconnaissance mission.

Hezbollah added that the unmanned aerial vehicle returned to its base in Lebanon safely after touring the targeted area for 40 minutes.

US television station ABC news quoted the Israeli military as saying it fired interceptor missiles and scrambled warplanes after a drone launched from Lebanon crossed the northern border.

But hours later, investigations concluded the drone managed to return to Lebanon.

Hezbollah has vastly developed its missile and drone capabilities in recent years. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said all of occupied Palestine is within the reach of its precision missiles.

He added that Hezbollah now has hundreds of thousands of these missiles in its arsenal.