Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle EastSelected

Hezbollah says its drone returns to Lebanon after mission over occupied Palestine

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hezbollah says its drone returns to Lebanon after mission over occupied Palestine
Lebanon’s resistance movement says it sent a drone over occupied Palestine adding the aerial vehicle returned safely to Lebanon.

A statement by Hezbollah said the Hassan drone went 70 kilometers deep inside the airspace of occupied Palestine on a reconnaissance mission.

Hezbollah added that the unmanned aerial vehicle returned to its base in Lebanon safely after touring the targeted area for 40 minutes.

US television station ABC news quoted the Israeli military as saying it fired interceptor missiles and scrambled warplanes after a drone launched from Lebanon crossed the northern border.

But hours later, investigations concluded the drone managed to return to Lebanon.

Hezbollah has vastly developed its missile and drone capabilities in recent years. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said all of occupied Palestine is within the reach of its precision missiles.

He added that Hezbollah now has hundreds of thousands of these missiles in its arsenal.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks