Hezbollah denies deploying troops to Ukraine

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said he strongly dismisses reports that Hezbollah has sent fighters and experts to Ukraine to fight on the side of Russia.

Nasrallah however called on the Lebanese government to form an emergency committee to deal with the implications of the war, which he said have reached Lebanon.

When the Russian attack started several weeks ago, Nasrallah reacted by blaming the crisis on the US and NATO.

The Hezbollah secretary general also slammed the international community’s reaction to the Ukraine crisis and lambasted its apathy towards wars on Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen.

“The United States is to blame for the crisis in Ukraine, as Washington had been inciting and working on this scenario for weeks,” Nasrallah highlighted.

He stressed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict “is a lesson for those who trust and count on the United States”.

“Washington has done everything to push for the current scenario. This is the fate of those who give up their weapons, and rely on hollow guarantees,” Nasrallah underlined.