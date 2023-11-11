If there is a hell on earth today, it’s name is northern Gaza’: OCHA

Jens Laerke expressed his frustration that no aid had reached northern Gaza in over one month.

“We cannot drive to the north at the current point, which is of course deeply frustrating because we know there are several hundred thousand people who remain in the north,” Laerke said.

“If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza,” he added.

“It is a life of fear by day and darkness at night. And what do you tell your children in such a situation, it’s almost unimaginable – that the fire they see in the sky is out to kill them?”

A group of UN experts have recently warned that Palestinians are “at a grave risk of genocide” as the Israeli government maintains a complete siege on the Gaza Strip.

At least 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and 3,000 women, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to Palestinian authorities.

The head of UNRWA has also called for an end to the “carnage” afflicting war-torn Gaza.

“The present course chosen by the Israeli authorities will not bring the peace and stability that both Israelis and Palestinians want and deserve,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a media opinion piece.

“The carnage simply must stop.”