Heavy snowfall, extreme cold force closure of schools, offices across Iran

The decision comes as the country grapples with a dual crisis of extreme weather and ongoing energy shortages, including frequent power and gas outages.

The affected regions include all provinces in Iran, with the exception of Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Yazd, Bushehr, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan.

In the capital Tehran, all schools, universities, and government offices, with the exception of medical and service centers, will remain closed, the province’s governorate announced.

Since the onset of the cold season, several provinces have experienced repeated closures due to gas shortages, power cuts, and the shutdown of power plants.

The Meteorological Organization of Iran has warned that the cold spell will intensify in the coming days, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travels.

Travelers have been advised to carry snow chains and heating equipment if they must venture out.

Mountaineers have also been cautioned against climbing to high altitudes due to the dangerous conditions.

The weather stations indicate that the hottest and coldest areas in Iran over the past 24 hours have been Rask in Sistan and Baluchestan, with a maximum temperature of +32 degrees Celsius, and Zarrineh in Kurdistan, with a minimum temperature of -25 degrees Celsius.