Head of Iran atomic organization: IAEA applying double standards

Mohammad Eslami, speaking about Iran’s draft resolution at the IAEA General Conference, stated: “It is very important that such a law be established to prohibit military attacks on nuclear facilities. Even if this resolution is not adopted, it will demonstrate that the UN Charter has been undermined.”

Eslami has arrived in Vienna to attend the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Vice President said: “This year’s General Conference is a very valuable opportunity for us to attend, present our country’s positions, and confront such double standards.”

Referring to the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Eslami added: “In the case of what happened to the Islamic Republic of Iran, we witnessed the IAEA’s lack of professional conduct. The Agency failed to condemn these incidents and reacted with complete neutrality—truly applying double standards.”